Virgin Orbit and EXOLAUNCH sign launch agreement
Thursday, April 11th, 2019
EXOLAUNCH, a Germany-based launch services provider and cluster integrator for small satellites, and Virgin Orbit announced the signing of an MOU for transporting EXOLAUNCH customers’ payloads on dedicated and rideshare missions with Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne as early as 2020.
