First commercial launch for Falcon Heavy
Submit on Sunday, April 14th, 2019 22:58
Rocket: Falcon Heavy; Payload: Arabsat 6A; Date: 11 April 2019, 2235 UTC; Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, USA. The satellite was deployed approximately 34 minutes after lift-off.
Related Post:Progress M-65 de-orbitedNuSTAR pre-launch detailsProgress vessel dumped in Pacific OceanRussia’s Progress M-18M spacecraft deorbitedRaduga 1-7 – the latest zombie satellite?“Band of Brothers” The Sequel – HBO Rolls Out “The Pacific” For Satellite TVDelay of the day: KSLV 1 (Naro)Thales Alenia Space chosen to build Athena-FidusSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Sunday, April 14th, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.