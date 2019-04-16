Kepler, Magellan to fly Smart Radiator Device on satellite mission
Submit on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 22:57
Kepler Communications, a Canadian satellite telecommunications provider, and Magellan Aerospace Corporation have signed a Letter of Intention to fly a Smart Radiator Device (SRD) on Kepler’s third satellite, scheduled for launch later this year.
Related Post:MTN books NSS-12 capacityNew Skies, SeaMobile test small VSAT dishesIntelsat EpicNG to support MTN’s service for cruise and yacht sectorsArqiva takes additional satellite capacity on Eutelsat 7AMTN Satellite Services contracts for Intelsat capacityAstro takes six transponders on Measat-3aEutelsat’s satellite broadband service in Ireland, SpainPathfinder launches DTH service across Nigeria with SES World SkiesSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 at 10:57 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.