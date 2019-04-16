Submit on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 22:57

Kepler Communications, a Canadian satellite telecommunications provider, and Magellan Aerospace Corporation have signed a Letter of Intention to fly a Smart Radiator Device (SRD) on Kepler’s third satellite, scheduled for launch later this year.

