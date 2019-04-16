Submit on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 22:58

The redeployment of the Sea Launch space launch venture from the U.S. State of California to Russia’s Far East may be discussed soon, a Russian space industry source was quoted as saying by Sputnik news agency.

