Submit on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 22:56

Microspace missions developed and launched by Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) have achieved 100 cumulative years of on-orbit operations. Over two decades, SFL has developed 25 nano- and microsatellites that have been launched for space science, Earth observation, communication, radio frequency geolocation, environmental monitoring, technology demonstration, and ship detection.

