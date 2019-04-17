Submit on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 22:57

Analytical Graphics, Inc. (AGI) and U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) have signed an agreement for space situational awareness (SSA) services and data. The SSA Sharing agreement enables AGI, including its Commercial Space Operations Center (ComSpOC), and USSTRATCOM to exchange SSA information and services in a streamlined process.

