FORMOSAT-7 spacecraft arrive at launch site
Submit on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 22:58
NSPO in Taiwan have shipped six FORMOSAT-7 satellites to the U.S. in preparation for their launch on Falcon Heavy later this year, according to SSTL, which provided the satellites’ buses.
