Submit on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 22:58

NSPO in Taiwan have shipped six FORMOSAT-7 satellites to the U.S. in preparation for their launch on Falcon Heavy later this year, according to SSTL, which provided the satellites’ buses.

Related Post:1st ViaSat-3 payload module structure shippedIMAGE Recovery unsuccessful so farProgress MS-08 de-orbitedSSL to explore commercial satellite assembly, manufacturing in LEOAll-electric European satellite comes closerFourth MUOS communication satellite clears launch-simulation testAsiaSat 5 completes reference performance testingIndia’s Mars mission extended by six monthsSovrn