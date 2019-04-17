Northrop Grumman completes CRS-1 contract with Cygnus launch
Rocket: Antares; Payload: NG CRS-11; Date: 17 April 2019, 2046 UTC; Launch site: Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, Wallops Island, USA. The Cygnus cargo vessel reached its target orbit approx. nine minutes after lift-off.
