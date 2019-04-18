Submit on Thursday, April 18th, 2019 22:58

Arianespace announced the signing of a launch service contract with Synspective for the launch of the satellite StriX-a (with a lift-off mass of approximately 150 kg) into a Sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) in 2020.#

