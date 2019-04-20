Submit on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 22:57

The Boeing Co. has been awarded a not-to-exceed US$605,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract for the production of the Wideband Global Satellite Communication Space Vehicle 11, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Defense.

