China launches Beidou 3 navsat
Submit on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 22:59
Rocket: Chang Zheng 3b/G2; Payload: Beidou-3I1Q (IGSO-1) [Beidou 44]; Date: 20 April 2019, 1441 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. This is the 44th satellite of the constellation and the first Beidou-3 satellite in inclined geosynchronous Earth orbit.
