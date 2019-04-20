Submit on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 22:59

Rocket: Chang Zheng 3b/G2; Payload: Beidou-3I1Q (IGSO-1) [Beidou 44]; Date: 20 April 2019, 1441 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. This is the 44th satellite of the constellation and the first Beidou-3 satellite in inclined geosynchronous Earth orbit.

