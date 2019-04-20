Submit on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 22:58

Northrop Grumman Corporation announced that the “S.S. Roger Chaffee” Cygnus spacecraft successfully completed its rendezvous and berthing manoeuvres with the International Space Station. The mission marks the company’s 11th successful berthing with the orbiting laboratory.

