Submit on Sunday, April 21st, 2019 22:59

SpaceX suffered an anomaly in one of its Crew Dragon capsules while conducting engine tests at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Saturday. “The initial tests completed successfully but the final test resulted in an anomaly on the test stand,” the company said in a statement.

