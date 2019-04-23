Satellite News

Delay of the day: Proton M/Blagovest

Submit on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 22:58

The launch of the final military telecommunications satellite of Russia’s Blagovest constellation from the Baikonur Cosmodrome has been put off from May to July, a source in the space industry was quoted as saying by Sputnik news agency.

