Submit on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 22:55

Iridium Communications Inc. announced that it has been awarded a new contract by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to continue supporting the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Enhanced Mobile Satellite Service (EMSS) gateway.

