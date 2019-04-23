Iridium awarded gateway support and maintenance contract by U.S. DoD
Submit on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 22:55
Iridium Communications Inc. announced that it has been awarded a new contract by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to continue supporting the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Enhanced Mobile Satellite Service (EMSS) gateway.
Related Post:UrtheCast to build OptiSAR ‘accelerator’ for unnamed customerOA-8 mission pushed backProgress M-19M undocked from space station12th Dragon cargo vessel launched to ISSCompletion of Angosat thermovac testsIndia’s latest weather satellite operationalSeven years ago: China’s ASAT testGalileo pair preparing for December launchSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 at 10:55 pm and is filed under FEEDS & LINKS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.