Canadian rural broadband service provider Xplornet Communications Inc. has entered into a lifetime agreement with Hughes Network Systems, LLC (Hughes), for substantially all of Canadian satellite broadband capacity on Hughes’ next-generation JUPITER 3 (aka EchoStar XXIV) Ultra High Density Satellite.

