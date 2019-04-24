Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

AEHF-5 shipped to launch site

Submit on Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 22:58

The U.S. Air Force’s Advanced Extremely High Frequency programme completed a major programme milestone recently, successfully delivering the AEHF-5 satellite to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»