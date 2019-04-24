AEHF-5 shipped to launch site
The U.S. Air Force’s Advanced Extremely High Frequency programme completed a major programme milestone recently, successfully delivering the AEHF-5 satellite to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.
