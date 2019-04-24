Terran 1 rocket to launch mu Space’s LEO satellite
Relativity announced a partnership with mu Space, a Thai satellite and space technology company, to launch a satellite to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) on Relativity’s Terran 1 rocket, the world’s first and only 3D printed rocket.
