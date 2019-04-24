Viasat, China Satcom partner to bring in-flight connectivity over China
Viasat Inc. and China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd. (China Satcom) announced an agreement for a strategic partnership to jointly provide in-flight connectivity (IFC) services within China for domestic and international airlines.
