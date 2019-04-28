Energia plans two-hour trips to ISS
Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation has developed a one-orbit scheme for spacecraft to reach the International Space Station (ISS). The scheme may be implemented in two-three years, the Energia press office announced on Friday.
