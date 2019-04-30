China launches experimental mapping satellites
Submit on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 22:59
Rocket: Chang Zheng 4B; Payload: two Tianhui II-01 satellites; Date: 29 April 2019, 2252 UTC; Launch site: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China.
Related Post:NASA awards NOAA GOES-R instrument contractGOES-P completes environmental testsHarris delivers GOES-R ground segment proposalNASA awards another NOAA GOES-R instrument contractBoeing hands over GOES-P for final testingGOES-P healthy after launchSS/L completes GOES support operationsEUMETSAT and NOAA sign long-term agreementSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.