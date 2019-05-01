Intelsat S.A. results Q1 2019
Submit on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 22:57
Intelsat S.A. announced financial results for the three months ending 31 March 2019. The company also said that it expects to record an impairment to asset charge of approximately US$400 million as a results of the loss of Intelsat 29e.
Related Post:The Importance of Customer Testimonials To Cable TV ProvidersThe Real Effect of Customer Testimonials To Cable TV ProvidersCable TV 101 – Ways to Convince New CustomersCable TV 101: How To Support Your Provider?Cable TV 101: Increase Satisfaction From CustomersCable TV 101: Building Relationships To Your CustomersCable TV 101: The Advantages of Attracting Your CustomersSatellite TV 101: Upgrading Your PackageSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 at 10:57 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.