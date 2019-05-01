Submit on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 22:57

Intelsat S.A. announced financial results for the three months ending 31 March 2019. The company also said that it expects to record an impairment to asset charge of approximately US$400 million as a results of the loss of Intelsat 29e.

