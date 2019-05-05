Submit on Sunday, May 5th, 2019 22:59

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: CRS-17; Date: 4 May 2019, =648 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. Dragon separated from Falcon 9’s second stage about 9 minutes after lift-off and will attach to the space station on Monday, May 6.

