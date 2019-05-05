Submit on Sunday, May 5th, 2019 22:58

Rocket: Electron; Payload: STP-27RD mission; Date: 5 May 2019, 0600 UTC; Launch site: Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand. Approximately 54 minutes after lift-off, the Electron launch vehicle’s Kick Stage successfully deployed the three payloads to their designated orbits.

