Rocket Lab launches three research satellites for U.S. Air Force
Submit on Sunday, May 5th, 2019 22:58
Rocket: Electron; Payload: STP-27RD mission; Date: 5 May 2019, 0600 UTC; Launch site: Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand. Approximately 54 minutes after lift-off, the Electron launch vehicle’s Kick Stage successfully deployed the three payloads to their designated orbits.
