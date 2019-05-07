Submit on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 22:59

A crucial stage has been completed in the production of Eutelsat Communications’ high-power broadcast satellite, Eutelsat 7C, serving markets across Africa, Europe, Middle East and Turkey.

