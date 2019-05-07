Submit on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 22:57

Telesat, Vodafone Group and the University of Surrey have successfully demonstrated that Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites can provide effective backhaul transport for mobile network operators (MNOs), including advanced backhaul solutions for 5G.

