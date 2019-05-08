Submit on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 22:59

Five more satellites will be added to Russia’s Global Navigation Satellite System GLONASS in 2019, according to the Strategy of GLONASS Development until 2030.

Related Post:Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results FY 2013Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results Q3 FY 2013Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results Q2 FY 2013Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results Q1 FY 2011Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results Q2 FY 2012ATK results Q3 FY 2011Mobile TelevisionAlliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results Q3 FY 2012Sovrn