GLONASS development strategy until 2030 – launch schedule
Submit on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 22:59
Five more satellites will be added to Russia’s Global Navigation Satellite System GLONASS in 2019, according to the Strategy of GLONASS Development until 2030.
