Submit on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 22:58

A Chinese company has assembled a liquid oxygen-methane engine in Huzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province. The TQ-12 engine, independently developed by private rocket-maker LandSpace over the past two years, is a new generation power system for rockets. Its main components, the thrust chamber, gas generator, turbopump and valve have passed tests.

Related Post:Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results FY 2013Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results Q3 FY 2013Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results Q2 FY 2013Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results Q1 FY 2011Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results Q2 FY 2012ATK results Q3 FY 2011Mobile TelevisionAlliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results Q3 FY 2012Sovrn