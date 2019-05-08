Submit on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 22:57

PSN Consortium signed a Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with the Government of Indonesia represented by Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) for the Multifunctional Satellite (MFS) called SATRIA.

