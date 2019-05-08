PSN Consortium signed PPP agreement with Government of Indonesia
Submit on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 22:57
PSN Consortium signed a Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with the Government of Indonesia represented by Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) for the Multifunctional Satellite (MFS) called SATRIA.
Related Post:Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results FY 2013Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results Q3 FY 2013Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results Q2 FY 2013Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results Q1 FY 2011Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results Q2 FY 2012ATK results Q3 FY 2011Mobile TelevisionAlliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results Q3 FY 2012Sovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 at 10:57 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.