Arianespace to launch ESAIL satellite for exactEarth on Vega

Thursday, May 9th, 2019

Arianespace announced that it has been selected by exactEarth to launch the ESAIL satellite using a Vega as part of the launcher’s Small Spacecraft Mission Service (SSMS) Proof of Concept (POC) flight.

