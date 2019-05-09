Submit on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 22:59

Arianespace announced that it has been selected by exactEarth to launch the ESAIL satellite using a Vega as part of the launcher’s Small Spacecraft Mission Service (SSMS) Proof of Concept (POC) flight.

