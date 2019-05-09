Submit on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 22:58

The Analytical Laboratory Drawer (ALD), the core of the Rover of the ExoMars 2020 ESA Program, has been successfully integrated and tested by Thales Alenia Space in its facility in Torino, Italy. Now it is ready to be integrated inside the Rover named Rosalind Franklin that is provided by Airbus Defense and Space in UK.

