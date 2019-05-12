Submit on Sunday, May 12th, 2019 22:56

Rocket Lab announced that its next flight will launch multiple spacecraft on a mission procured by satellite rideshare and mission management provider, Spaceflight. The launch window will open in June, with launch taking place from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula.

