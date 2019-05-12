Submit on Sunday, May 12th, 2019 22:58

The long-delayed U.S. Department of Defense’s Space Test Program-2 (STP-2) mission, carrying 24 payloads aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch vehicle, is now scheduled to lift-off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on 22 June 2019.

