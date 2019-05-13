Submit on Monday, May 13th, 2019 22:59

NASA and Northrop Grumman technicians have applied insulation to the final booster motor segment for the second flight of NASA’s deep space rocket, the Space Launch System, and NASA’s Orion spacecraft.

Related Post:Main instrument for GOSAT deliveredMitsubishi Electric awarded contract for GOSAT-2 satellite systemMitsubishi Electric begins developing GOSAT-2 satellite systemMitsubishi Electric to deliver satellite to Qatari operatorJapanese weather satellite set to launch first Exelis Advanced ImagerNorthrop Grumman-built cryocooler on Ibuki operationalHarris delivers environmental monitoring sensor for GOSAT-2Mitsubishi Electric ready to deliver Himawari-8 to TanegashimaSovrn