Submit on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 22:59

The European Space Agency (ESA) signed two contracts for technology maturation with MT Aerospace AG, an affiliate of the listed OHB SE space and technology group and with ArianeGroup, lead contractor for Ariane 6.

Related Post:Orbital launches company-built NuSTAR satellite aboard Pegasus rocketFalcon 1: ‘Not perfect, but certainly pretty good’SpaceX conducts static test firing of next Falcon 1 rocketFalcon 1 launches Malaysia’s RazakSATGD-AIS completes NFIRE on-orbit checkoutRazakSAT arrives at Marshall Islands launch siteFourth Falcon 1 reaches orbitLandsat Data Continuity Mission spacecraft passes critical design reviewSovrn