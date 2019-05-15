Submit on Wednesday, May 15th, 2019 22:58

Raytheon Company’s GPS Next-Generation Operational Control System programme, known as GPS OCX, completed final qualification testing of the system’s modernised monitor station receivers, which are now ready to be installed around the world starting in August.

