Delay of the day: Falcon Heavy/Starlink
Submit on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 22:59
SpaceX postponed the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the first 60 satellites for his new Starlink Internet service, citing excessive winds over the Florida launch site.
