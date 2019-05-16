Submit on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 22:56

Eutelsat America Corp., a subsidiary of Eutelsat Communications has been selected by NASA for the Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships-2 (NextSTEP-2) as part of the NASA Space Relay Partnership and Services Study.

