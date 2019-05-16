Submit on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 22:55

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has awarded Harris Corporation a three-year, US$284 million sole-source extension on the ground segment contract supporting Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) -R Series weather satellites – bringing new technologies that support increased capabilities.

Related Post:Verso, ViaSat Ink Marketing and Development PartnershipDatapath Announces Agreement To Acquire ILCIBM To Help Design TerreStar’s 4G Mobile Communications NetworkNavy Awards Globecomm Deal For Auto-Explorer Satellite TerminalsUDcast Expands DVB-H Mobile TV Technology MarketsNASA, Virgin Galactic To Explore CooperationReaction Engines signs agreement with USAF Research LaboratorySovrn