Rocket: Chang Zheng 3C; Payload: Beidou 2G8 (GEO-8); Date: 17 May 2019, 1548 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite is the fourth BDS-2 backup satellite and the 45th satellite of the BDS satellite family.

