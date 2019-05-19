Submit on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 22:58

A SpaceX launch already scrubbed once due to inclement weather was postponed again nearly 24 hours later on Thursday, this time for “about a week,” in order to update satellite software and “triple-check everything,” SpaceX said.

