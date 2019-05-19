Submit on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 22:57

Earth to Sky, Inc. (ETS) announced the signing of a definitive launch services agreement with Delta Satellite Solutions, Inc. (DSS), a provider of payload and satellite integration services for academic institutions.

