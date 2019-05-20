Submit on Monday, May 20th, 2019 22:59

Arianespace and the European Space Agency (ESA/Earth Observation Programs directorate) announced the signature of a launch services contract with a Vega launcher for SEOSat (Spanish Earth Observation SATellite) for Spain’s Center for Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI – Centro para el Desarrollo Technologico Industrial).

Related Post:Boeing introduces Phantom Phoenix small satellitesFourth MUOS satellite entering system testITT Exelis to fabricate composite structures for GEOStar-3 platformMeteosat-9 takes over Rapid Scanning ServiceLittle hope for Radarsat-1 after anomalySpectrolab sets new solar cell efficiency world recordRaytheon brings automation and virtualisation to NASA’s Earth Observing SystemCutting the ribbon to open ESA’s new Space Weather Coordination CentreSovrn