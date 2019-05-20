LandSpace tests methane rocket engine
Submit on Monday, May 20th, 2019 22:57
LandSpace, a private startup in Beijing, announced that its TQ-12 methane rocket engine successfully underwent a 20-second trial run at the company’s test facility in Huzhou, Zhejiang province. It is the world’s third high-performance methane engine after SpaceX’s Raptor and Blue Origin’s BE-4.
Related Post:Boeing introduces Phantom Phoenix small satellitesFourth MUOS satellite entering system testITT Exelis to fabricate composite structures for GEOStar-3 platformMeteosat-9 takes over Rapid Scanning ServiceLittle hope for Radarsat-1 after anomalySpectrolab sets new solar cell efficiency world recordRaytheon brings automation and virtualisation to NASA’s Earth Observing SystemCutting the ribbon to open ESA’s new Space Weather Coordination CentreSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, May 20th, 2019 at 10:57 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.