Submit on Monday, May 20th, 2019 22:57

LandSpace, a private startup in Beijing, announced that its TQ-12 methane rocket engine successfully underwent a 20-second trial run at the company’s test facility in Huzhou, Zhejiang province. It is the world’s third high-performance methane engine after SpaceX’s Raptor and Blue Origin’s BE-4.

