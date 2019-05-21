Submit on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 22:59

The Ball Aerospace-built small spacecraft for NASA’s Green Propellant Infusion Mission (GPIM) has arrived in Florida to prepare for a June launch on board a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. GPIM is NASA’s first opportunity to demonstrate a new “green” propellant and propulsion system in orbit – an alternative to conventional chemical propulsion systems.

Related Post:China launches new imaging satelliteDelay of the day: Soyuz/GLONASSUSAF demos rocket engine technologies for next generation launch systemsWorld’s blackest coating material makes its debut in spaceDelta IV Heavy launch rescheduledEdision Argus Mini 2-In-1 ReviewThe Importance of Having an Aerial InstallationNRO books three Delta IV launchesSovrn