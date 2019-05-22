Submit on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 22:58

The press office of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roskosmos confirmed that the launch of the Spektr-UV observatory [also known as Spektr-UF, Spektr-F and World Space Observatory-Ultraviolet (WSO-UV)] had been scheduled for October 2025.

