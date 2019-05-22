Submit on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 22:55

Viasat Inc. has been awarded a contract by the Administrator of the Space Enterprise Consortium, under the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles XVI programme, to deliver and test the first-ever Link 16-capable LEO spacecraft.

