AWS announces general availability of AWS Ground Station
Submit on Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 22:57
Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) announced the general availability of AWS Ground Station, a new service for customers to control satellites from AWS and download data from satellites into AWS Global Infrastructure Regions using a fully managed network of ground station antennas located around the world.
