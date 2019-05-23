Maxar selected to build, fly first element of NASA’s Lunar Gateway
Submit on Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 22:58
Maxar Technologies has been selected by NASA to build and perform a spaceflight demonstration of the Lunar Gateway’s power and propulsion element spacecraft. Blue Origin and Draper will join the Maxar-led team in designing, building and operating the spacecraft through the demonstration period.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.