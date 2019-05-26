Submit on Sunday, May 26th, 2019 22:57

GomSpace’s subsidiary in Luxembourg and the European Space Agency (ESA) have signed a contract of EUR400.000 for the Phase A design of the Miniaturised Asteroid Remote Geophysical Observer (M-ARGO) mission.

Related Post:H-E-B Extends Spacenet Contract, Adds Network-Management ServicesThe Best Deals on Satellite TV – Finding the Best Rated Satellite TV ProviderBushnell Adding DigitalGlobe Imagery To GPS DevicesCOM DEV buys L-3 ETI’s Passive Microwave Devices product lineSky TV – Interactive HD Home EntertainmentGilat Provides Broadband To 3,000 Sites for European RetailerSling Media Technologies For Satellite TV ViewersThe Coax Tester – A Helpful DeviceSovrn